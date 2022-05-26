Shell-Pennzoil inks 5-year extension across Penske portfolio

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske signed a five-year contract extension with Shell-Pennzoil that covers Team Penske, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most of Penske’s portfolio. Shell-Pennzoil and Team Penske in 2011 restarted a relationship that began in 1983 when Pennzoil was sponsor of Rick Mears and won the 1984 and 1988 Indianapolis 500s. The new deal has multiple layers and covers sponsorship of 30 races for Joey Logano in NASCAR, as well as sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500 entries for Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.