Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Shohei Ohtani for the first time, and George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani struck out 10 while yielding five runs over six innings in his eighth mound start of the season. He fell behind 5-2 in the sixth on a drive off the left field pole by Guerrero, who finished right below the Angels’ two-way star in last year’s AL MVP voting. Luis Rengifo had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost two straight and six of nine.