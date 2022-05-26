Warriors beat Mavericks 120-110 to return to NBA Finals

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson shimmied his way to 32 points and the Golden State Warriors advanced to their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight seasons by beating the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Thompson scored 19 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that he punctuated with teammate Stephen Curry’s signature shake as the Warriors raced out to a 17-point halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way. Luka Doncic overcame a slow start to score 28 points to lead the Mavericks.