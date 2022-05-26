White, Beavers help Cal beat UCLA 4-1 in Pac-12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh White pitched seven scoreless innings and Dylan Beavers hit an inside-the-park home run to help California beat UCLA 4-1 in the first round of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament and win its seventh consecutive game. No. 6 seed Cal (29-25) plays second-seeded Oregon State in the winner’s bracket. White scattered seven hits, four walks and hit a batter while striking out eight. Darius Perry flied out to right field in the eighth inning, driving in Kyle Karros who tagged up from third base to scored UCLA’s only run. No. 3 seed UCLA (35-21) plays seventh-seeded Washington in a loser-out game.