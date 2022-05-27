Ashcraft lifts Reds over Giants amid Kapler anthem protest

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft earned his first victory with six strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco 5-1 following a political protest by Giants manager Gabe Kapler and a scuffle between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. Kapler refused to take the field for the national anthem, a demonstration of his frustration with the country’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas. Meanwhile, the Reds’ Pham and Giants’ Pederson had a brief altercation on the field pregame. Major League Baseball is investigating the incident, and Pham was scratched after a pregame rain delay of 2 hours, 8 minutes pending the results of that inquiry.