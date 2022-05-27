Bingham’s 3-run triple helps Arizona beat Arizona St. 8-6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Bingham hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning, Trevor Long pitched a scoreless top of the ninth and Arizona beat Arizona State 8-6 in an elimination game at the Pac-12 Tournament. No. 5 seed Arizona (37-22) plays Stanford in the semifinals. The Wildcats have to beat the top-seeded Cardinal twice to advance to the championship game. Bingham came up with two out and the bases loaded and hit a line-drive over the head of center fielder Joe Lampe to give Arizona an 8-6 lead. Ryan Campos had a two-RBI single in the top of the first and his double to right-center in the seventh gave Arizona State (26-32) a 6-5 lead. Joe Lampe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs for the Sun Devils.