Doncic, Mavs now look to build on best playoff run in decade

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are turning their focus to building on the franchise’s best playoff run in 11 years. The superstar’s conditioning and his supporting cast will be the hottest offseason topics. Dallas’ season ended with a Game 5 loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals. It’s the first time the Mavericks made it out of the first round since winning the championship 11 years ago. Coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison go into their second year together dealing with the question of whether Doncic needs a co-star.