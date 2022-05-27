Fullard, Iowa eliminate Purdue from Big Ten tourney 5-4

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Izaya Fullard singled through the left side of the infield with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, scoring Michael Seegers and sending No. 3 seed Iowa to a 5-4 victory over No. 7 seed Purdue in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa (34-18) will play an elimination game on Saturday against the loser of the game between No. 2 seed Rutgers and No. 6 seed Penn State. The Hawkeyes scored the winning run when Seegers reached on a one-out single off Purdue reliever Landon Weins. Seegers moved up a base on a foul out and the Boilermakers intentionally walked Anthony. Fullard delivered his RBI single on a 0-2 count.