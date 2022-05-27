Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will refuse to take the field for the U.S. national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas. Kapler says he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest be taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws. He has also used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of 19 children and two teachers during the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.