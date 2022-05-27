Gouveia shoots 66, takes 1-stroke lead at Dutch Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open. Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back nine of 29 that contained five birdies and an eagle for a 63. That was the lowest round of the day. Joost Luiten is seeking a third victory in his home tournament and was the overnight leader after a first-round 65. Luiten shot 10 strokes more on Friday to drop off the leaderboard and into a share of 19th place at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt. Gouveia has never won an event on the European tour.