Herta walks away from crash during Indianapolis 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during the final practice for Sunday’s race. The start driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured but Friday’s crash destroyed the Andretti Autosport Honda. He will need a backup for Sunday’s race. Herta had also blown an engine in qualifying and will start 25th in whatever car Andretti can get ready for race day.