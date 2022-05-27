Mané’s Liverpool future in balance ahead of European final

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Sadio Mane’s last game for Liverpool could yet be on Saturday in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Senegal international’s future was a hot topic when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held his pre-match news conference at Stade de France in Paris. Klopp was unwilling to make any guarantees about Mane staying at Liverpool amid reported interest from Bayern Munich. Klopp says “wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely.” Mane has been at Liverpool since 2016 and has a year left on his deal. He has said he will reveal after the final if he’s staying at Liverpool or not.