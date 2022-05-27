Mo Donegal, Nest, We the People prep for Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Stakes contenders Mo Donegal, Next and We the People all worked out Friday in preparation for the third jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in two weeks. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher had Mo Donegal and Nest work in company for the $1.5 million race on June 11. The colts went five-furlongs in 1:02.99, followed by an extended three-eighths gallop out. Mo Donegal was fifth in the Kentucky Derby. Nest finished second to Secret Oath in the Kentucky Oaks on May 6. We the People won the Peter Pan in his last start.