Oilers reach West final, eager to add to storied legacy

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are in their first Western Conference final since 2006. That is also the last time the Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to Carolina in seven games. This year’s team is led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990 with teams led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey and Jari Kurri. Interim head coach Jay Woodcroft says the team is proud of that history. But it also wants to make its own mark and add another championship to the record books.