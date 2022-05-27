Rios, Betts hit back-to-back HRs, Dodgers top D-backs 6-4

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Edwin Ríos and Mookie Betts hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, Trea Turner added a solo shot in the sixth and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Friday night. It was the second win for the Dodgers, who had a season-high 24 hits in a 14-1 victory on Thursday. This game wasn’t as lopsided, but Los Angeles was still in control for most of the night. Rios pulled a fastball from Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner over the right-field wall for a three-run homer. It was his sixth homer of the season. Los Angeles has won 11 of their past 13 games.