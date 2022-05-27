Star trio leads Warriors to 6th NBA Finals spot in 8 years

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green picked up where they left off last time they were healthy in the postseason. The star trio that has been the core of a dynasty for Golden State got the Warriors back to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years by beating Dallas 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors are the fourth franchise in NBA history to make six Finals appearances in eight years and the first since Michael Jordan’s Bulls did it in the 1990s.