Vinícius and Rodrygo get 1st shot at Champions League glory

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Two talented young Brazilians are part of a Real Madrid squad filled with experienced players and will get their first shot at Champions League glory on Saturday. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo are a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil. They have played a key part of the team’s run to the final against Liverpool in suburban Paris. Rodrygo arrived in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos and Vinícius a year earlier from Flamengo.