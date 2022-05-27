Yard of Picks: Indy boosts gambling ties with sports lounge

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has opened a sports book lounge in time for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge is not a sports book in the traditional sense. There are no ticket windows or digital video walls flashing the latest odds. All gambling is done on a phone app. Speedway officials say it is step into gambling without trampling traditions. Auto racing is not a traditionally big niche for gamblers. The American Gaming Association estimated Americans wagered about $58 million on motorsports last year. More than $1 billion was bet legally on this year’s Super Bowl alone.