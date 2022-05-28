Braves call up top prospect Harris to boost outfield defense

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves, looking to upgrade their outfield defense, have called up top prospect Michael Harris from Double-A Mississippi. The 21-year-old Harris is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Miami Marlins. The addition of Harris allows the Braves to move Adam Duvall from center field to one of the corner spots in the outfield. Manager Brian Snitker says he believes Harris is “a guy who checks all the boxes.” Snitker envisions an outfield with Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field, Harris in center field and Duvall in left field. Marcell Ozuna would serve as the primary designated hitter.