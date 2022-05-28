Colorado to Western Conference Finals at last, faces Oilers
By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have advanced to the Stanley Cup semifinal for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Colorado beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday to win the best-of-seven series 4-2. The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division, will start at home against the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers. Game 1 will be played Tuesday. Edmonton was 1-0-2 against Colorado during the regular season. Colorado lost to the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, after winning the Stanley Cup the previous season.
Comments