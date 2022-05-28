Ficarrotta, Florida beat Alabama 11-6, advance to SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a lead-off home runs for No. 7 seed Florida in the first and second innings and the Gators never trailed in the 11-6 win over Alabama to avoid elimination at the SEC Tournament. Florida (38-21) plays No. 2 seed Texas A&M — which beat the Gators 10-0 on Thursday — in the semifinals. Langford walked to lead off the sixth inning, advanced to second on a single by Sterlin Thompson and scored when BT Riopelle grounded into a 1-6-3 double play to give Florida a 7-6 lead. Florida’s Nick Ficarrotta (4-0) struck out six while allowing five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Caden Rose went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Alabama (31-27).