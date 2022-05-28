Florida’s Shelton, Texas’ Stearns win NCAA tennis titles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Shelton rallied to beat San Diego’s August Holmgren and give Florida back-to-back men’s singles national championships and Peyton Stearns of Texas took the women’s title with a straight-sets win over Stanford’s Connie Ma on Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Stearns, a sophomore and the No. 2 seed, avenged one of only two season losses when she beat Ma 6-3, 6-2. Stearns won the program’s first singles title and became the first Texas woman to make a finals appearance since 1995. Second-ranked Shelton defeated No. 6 Holmgren 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Gators became the first men’s tennis program since 2004-05 to have different competitors win back-to-back titles.