Ji, Lee, Vu, Furue advance to LPGA Match-Play semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eun-Hee Ji made quick work of Madelene Sagstrom in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play quarterfinals, playing only 12 holes in a 7-and-6 victory Saturday. Andrea Lee, Lilia Vu and Ayaka Furue needed extra holes to join her in the semifinals. Ji will face Lee, and Vu will play Furue on Sunday morning at Shadow Creek. The championship and third-place match are Sunday afternoon. Lee rallied to beat Gemma Dryburgh in 20 holes. Furue edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff with 30-foot par putt on the 22nd hole, and Vu outlasted Las Vegas resident Jenny Shin in 20 holes. Furue is the highest remaining seed at No. 10. Ji was seeded 36th, Lee 48th and Vu 51st.