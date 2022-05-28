Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian Rodriguez scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Los Angeles FC over the San Jose Earthquakes. Rodriguez’s game-winner came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal scored in the second half. LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Christian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the 8th minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to knot the score at 2.