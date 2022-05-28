Sun beat Mystics 79-71 in showdown of East leaders

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams all scored 14 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Washington 79-71 to move past the Mystics atop the Eastern Conference standings. Connecticut scored the final 10 points in a 15-2 run to take a 77-68 lead when Williams made a short jumper — assisted by Thomas — with 2:33 to play. Kennedy Burke and Ariel Atkins scored 13 points apiece for Washington (6-3). Connecticut coach Curt Miller and assistant coach Brandi Poole, along with forward Joyner Holmes, weren’t available due to health and safety protocols. Washington’s Alysha Clark (COVID) and Elena Delle Donne (rest) did not play.