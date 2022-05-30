Aaronson had deal with Leeds contingent on EPL survival

CINCINNATI (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson watched Leeds’ season finale against Brentford, knowing he had a deal that was contingent on Premier League survival. When Leeds won 2-1, his knew his five-year contract would be finalized. The 21-year-old midfielder from Medford, New Jersey, is with the U.S. team ahead of four World Cup prep matches next month. Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season as Salbzurg won its ninth straight league title and fourth consecutive Austrian Cup.