Alvarez hits 2 long homers to lead Astros past A’s 5-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit a pair of no-doubt homers, Framber Valdez pitched a two-hitter for a rare complete game and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. The Astros bats woke up after being held to five runs the previous four games. Álvarez homered twice and Jose Altuve added a two-run shot off Oakland ace Paul Blackburn. Alvarez didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and won his fourth straight start. The A’s have lost seven of 10. They trail the Astros by 12 games in the AL West for their biggest deficit in the division since 2019.