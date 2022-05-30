Count Again wins Shoemaker Mile, earns Breeders’ Cup berth

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Count Again rallied from last to win the $500,000 Shoemaker Mile by 2 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita. The victory gave him an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland in November. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the winner after piloting There Goes Harvard to an upset win in the $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup one race earlier. Count Again paid $7 to win as the 5-2 second choice for Phil D’Amato, who also trained the third-place finisher. In the Gold Cup, 8-1 shot There Goes Harvard paid $19.60 to win for trainer Mike McCarthy.