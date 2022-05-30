Ericsson’s 500 win helps fuel Swedish momentum in IndyCars

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist sensed Swedish racing fans were increasingly becoming interested in IndyCar racing three years ago. Marcus Ericsson’s surprise Indianapolis 500 win will only fuel the momentum. As the second 500 winner from Northern Europe’s third-largest nation, the 31-year-old Ericsson has become an instant sensation and could emerge as a cornerstone to help the IndyCar Series expand its international reach.