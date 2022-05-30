Giants’ Kapler pauses protest, stands for national anthem

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation. Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.