Giménez’s 3-run homer in 8th sends Guardians past Royals 7-3

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-3 win over the injury-riddled Kansas City Royals. Giménez’s shot to center field off scored pinch-runner Ernie Clement and rookie Oscar Gonzalez, who singled in the inning to make up for a gaffe earlier when he threw the ball into the stands with two outs. José Ramírez hit his 13th homer and drove in three more runs for the Guardians, raising his major league-leading total to 51 RBIs. Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who rallied in the eighth but couldn’t stop from falling to 16-31 — the AL’s worst record.