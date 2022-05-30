Marte, Plummer power Mets to 13-5 blowout against Nationals

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte and Nick Plummer each homered and finished with four RBIs as the New York Mets rode an early offensive outburst to a 13-5 rout of the Washington Nationals. The top three batters in the Mets’ order — Luis Guillorme, Marte and Francisco Lindor — combined to reach base in their first nine plate appearances, all of which occurred in the first three innings against Nationals starter Erick Fedde and reliever Andres Machado. New York trailed 3-0 after a half-inning but led 12-4 after the fourth. Lindor had RBI singles in the first and third. He has at least one RBI in each of the last eight games, the longest streak by a Mets player since Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado in 2006.