Maryland completes perfect season in NCAA men’s lacrosse

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player and top-seeded Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7 to win the men’s lacrosse title. Maryland set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. Maryland ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run, with three straight goals from DeMaio. Maryland scored two goals in 42 seconds to open the second half for a 9-2 lead. John Piatelli, the nation’s scoring leader, scored with 35.3 seconds remaining to set a Cornell record with 66 goals, but Maryland won the faceoff before running out the clock.