Sox waive Keuchel, put Cease, Graveman on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox put right-handers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman on the restricted list ahead of a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays that begins Tuesday night. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose or one dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days prior to entry. The White Sox also waived left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who was designated for assignment last week, and recalled right-hander Kyle Crick from Triple-A Charlotte.