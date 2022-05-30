Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms. Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers. Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.