AP source: Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini making MLS move to LAFC

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to bring veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal still hasn’t been signed between LAFC and Chiellini. He has played for Juventus for 17 seasons. The person says LAFC hopes to finalize the deal later this week. The club leads the overall MLS standings with 29 points (9-3-2) at the international break. The 37-year-old Chiellini said farewell to Juve earlier in May.