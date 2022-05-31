Arizona State to face Texas in NCAA championship match

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Preston Summerhays birdied the 18th hole to close out his match 2 up and Arizona State beat reigning national champion Pepperdine 4-1 to earn a spot in the championship match against Texas. The Longhorns beat Vanderbilt 3 1/2-1 1/2 when Pierceson Coody and Travis Vick closed out their matches seconds apart at Grayhawk Golf Club. Texas is playing in the championship match for the third time in six years. The Sun Devils led Pepperdine big in three matches early in the afternoon semifinals, then let the Waves creep back in and closed with a flourish.