Berhalter sidesteps Steffen, Turner, Horvath loan question

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

U.S. goalkeeping is its most uncertain in 30 years, and coach Gregg Berhalter sidestepped saying whether he would be comfortable starting Zack Steffen, Matt Turner or Ethan Horvath at the World Cup if they aren’t playing regularly for their Premier League clubs. Steffen, 29, played in just one league game at Manchester City this season behind Ederson. Turner, 27, joins Arsenal next month from New England as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale. Horvath, 26, had just six league appearances at Nottingham Forest before replacing an injured Brice Samba in the final minutes of Sunday’s promotion playoff final.