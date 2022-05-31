Cavaliers hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton as assistant

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff. The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavs in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. Walton coached the Lakers from 2017-19 before going to Sacramento. He spent two-plus seasons with the Kings. He also served as an assistant with Golden State, winning a title in 2015. Walton’s championship experience will benefit the Cavs, who were one of the league’s biggest surprises last season. Cleveland went 44-38 and made the play-in game a year after going just 22-50.