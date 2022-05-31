Clemson fires baseball coach after missing NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The Tigers had made the tournament for 32 straight seasons from 1987 through 2019. Athletic director Graham Neff announced the decision on Tuesday. The Tigers were 35-23 this season and 13-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They lost both games last week at the ACC Tournament. Lee had spent seven seasons at Clemson, where he went 242-136. Neff said in a statement expectations are high for Clemson baseball and the team’s recent performance had not met the goals.