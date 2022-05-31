Griese trades in mic to take over as 49ers QB coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brian Griese decided on a career change this offseason after a 13-year run in the broadcast booth that included the last two as the analyst on “Monday Night Football.” He traded in the work of a broadcaster to get back into the grind of the NFL as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. He is tasked with developing Trey Lance into a franchise quarterback. Griese brings his experience of 11 years playing quarterback in the NFL to his first foray into coaching.