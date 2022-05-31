Hurricanes face challenge of improving on 4-year playoff run

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are facing the challenging stretch of building a perennial Stanley Cup contender. A second-round exit to the New York Rangers highlighted the need for more postseason goal scoring and better special-teams play. Yet the Hurricanes must decide how much to change after posting the league’s third-best record, a franchise-record 116 points and a second straight division title. Carolina beat New York’s Igor Shesterkin for just 12 goals during the seven-game series. Carolina’s power play also managed just two goals in the series while the Rangers converted at 44% over the last five games. The Hurricanes have key unrestricted free agents in forwards Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter.