LEADING OFF: Rays put Franco on IL, Cortes excels for Yanks

By The Associated Press

The Rays have put shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, the latest setback for the injury-plagued team. Franco aggravated the injury running the bases in the ninth inning of Monday’s 9-5 loss at the Texas Rangers. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after taking a hard turn around first base on a single before stopping and returning gingerly to the bag. The right quad has been bothering the 21-year-old Franco for a couple of weeks, and he is now sidelined along with second baseman Brandon Lowe. Lowe has been out since May 16 with lower back tightness. Franco, who’s hitting .270, had his first three-hit game since May 9 in the series opener against the Rangers.