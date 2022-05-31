Mets demote struggling 1B/OF Dominic Smith to Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old. The Mets announced Smith’s demotion and promoted right-hander Adonis Medina before a game against the Washington Nationals. Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the former first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances and with a .543 OPS. Smith has played parts of six seasons in the majors and hasn’t played regularly at Triple-A since 2018.