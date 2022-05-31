Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:07 PM

Rays SS Wander Franco goes to 10-day IL with quad injury

KTVZ

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay placed shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain. It’s the latest setback for the injury-plagued Rays. Franco aggravated the injury running the bases in the ninth inning of Monday’s 9-5 loss at the Texas Rangers. The right quad has been bothering the 21-year-old Franco for a couple of weeks. He is now sidelined along with second baseman Brandon Lowe who has lower back tightness. The Rays also are dealing with injuries to their pitching staff.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content