Rays SS Wander Franco goes to 10-day IL with quad injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay placed shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain. It’s the latest setback for the injury-plagued Rays. Franco aggravated the injury running the bases in the ninth inning of Monday’s 9-5 loss at the Texas Rangers. The right quad has been bothering the 21-year-old Franco for a couple of weeks. He is now sidelined along with second baseman Brandon Lowe who has lower back tightness. The Rays also are dealing with injuries to their pitching staff.