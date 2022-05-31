Red Bull signs Perez to contract extension through 2024

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Red Bull Racing has signed Sergio Perez to a two-year contract extension through 2024. The deal was signed even before Perez won Sunday’s race in Monaco. The win at the Monaco Grand Prix was the third for Perez and made him the most successful Mexican driver in Formula One history. Perez has been a dutiful teammate to reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen and followed team orders two weeks ago in Spain when he ceded the lead and victory to Verstappen. The next week in Monaco he signed an extension and Perez was permitted to race for the win.