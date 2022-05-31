Roger Clemens fired up to see son make major league debut

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Roger Clemens has had some big baseball moments in the city of Detroit. Not many of them had him as fired up as the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins. Clemens flew into town from Texas to see his son Kody make his major league debut for the Tigers. The 59-year-old Clemens is happy for his son and added ‘he’s worked really hard to get here.’ Clemens said he had to scramble to get from Texas for the game. The younger Clemens is going to wear No. 21, one of numbers his father wore.