Bale bids farewell to Madrid, says he fulfilled his dream

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale has confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid and says he was happy to have fulfilled his dream of playing with the Spanish powerhouse. The 32-year-old Bale says he “can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.” Bale joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a world-record transfer fee at the time. He helped Madrid win five European titles and scored in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals. His next move remains unknown.

