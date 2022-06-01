Brady, Rodgers headline list of NFL players skipping OTAs

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady earned the right to skip voluntary workouts a long time ago. Several other star players, including Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, also aren’t participating in organized team activities, a trend that’s increasing around the NFL. In Brady’s case, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thrilled the seven-time Super Bowl champion is playing another season after a brief retirement in February. While their teams were on the field, Rodgers and Brady were involved in another competition Wednesday, taking on fellow quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in “The Match” golf exhibition in Las Vegas.