Cilic’s 33 aces put him in 1st French Open semi at age 33

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Marin Cilic has reached his first French Open semifinal at age 33 with the help of 33 aces. The 2014 U.S. Open champion compiled a total of 88 winners to edge No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) on Wednesday in a 4-hour, 10-minute match. Cilic is the fifth active man to complete a full set of at least one semifinal run at all four Slam events. He joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, each of whom has been ranked No. 1 and won multiple major trophies. Cilic will take on No. 8 Casper Ruud or unseeded Holger Rune for a spot in the final at Roland Garros.